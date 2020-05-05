Pakistan Thanks MEA for Sending 193 Stranded Citizens Back Home

World. (File Image)

New Delhi, [India], May 5 (ANI): The Pakistan High Commission on Tuesday thanked the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for sending its 193 stranded citizens back home via Attari-Wagah border on Tuesday. They had come to India on a pilgrimage or for medical treatment."For the past several weeks following the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown in India and closure of Attari-Wagah border, these Pakistanis were stuck in different Indian states including Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal," said the Pakistan High Commission (PHC) here in a statement."The Mission wishes to note that since March 20, 243 stranded Pakistanis have been repatriated. We thank the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for their assistance in this regard," it added.The release further stated that PHC is pleased to see its citizens return home safely and reunite with their families and friends."The Mission also facilitated and coordinated logistics for transfer of these Pakistanis to Attari, amid lockdown, from twenty-five Indian cities including, among many others, Agra, Ahmedabad, Bijnor, Bhopal, Delhi, Gurgaon, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Raipur," the release further added.The PHC also said that it would continue to work for the early repatriation of all the remaining Pakistanis stranded in India. Last month, a total of 41 Pakistani nationals were sent back to their home country via the Attari-Wagah border. (ANI)

