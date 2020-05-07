Palghar SP Sent on Compulsory Leave: Anil Deshmukh

Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], May 7 (ANI): Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said that Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Singh was sent on compulsory leave as a disciplinary action in Palghar murder case.He said that Additional SP will now take over the charge as SP, Palghar."Palghar Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh has been sent on compulsory leave as a disciplinary action in Palghar murder case. Additional SP Palghar will now have the charge as SP Palghar," Deshmukh told ANI.Earlier on May 1, five people, who were arrested in the Palghar lynching case, were remanded to the custody of Crime Investigation Department (CID) till May 13.The case pertains to two sadhus and their driver, who were travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to Gujarat. They were beaten to death on April 16, allegedly by Gadchinchle villagers in Palghar, after they suspected them of being thieves. (ANI)

