Passenger Who Landed in Jaipur Tested Positive for Coronavirus, Says Rajasthan Health Minister

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Mar 2 (ANI): Rajasthan Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma said here on Monday that the person who landed in Jaipur from Italy on February 29 has been tested positive for coronavirus in the second test. "A passenger landed in Jaipur from Italy on February 29. He was admitted to the isolation ward at a hospital after he showed symptoms of COVID-19 in the screening. He had tested negative. However, he tested positive in the second testing," said Sharma. "He has been put in isolation ward of SMS Hospital. His samples will be sent again for testing since two different results were found in different tests. People who came in his contact till February 29 will also be screened for COVID-19," he added. He said that the state health department is on alert to deal with the coronavirus."The top officers and doctors of the department are monitoring all the arrangements daily," Sharma said.Meanwhile, the Italian citizen, admitted in the Isolation Ward of Sawai Mansingh Hospital, has tested positive in the second testing done in Pune.The Italian patient was admitted to the Isolation Ward of SMS Hospital on February 29. The same day, his throttle sample was taken and tested in the local SMS Micro Biology Lab and the sample was found negative in this investigation.On Monday, the blood sample was sent to Pune for confirmation check and it tested positive.The said patient was staying at a local hotel in Jaipur with his group. On being unwell, he was admitted to a private hospital and on being referred by the private hospital, he was later admitted to the SMS Hospital.Rohit Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health and Family Welfare Department, said that the medical officers have been instructed to screen all the places visited by the patient, including the local hotel and private hospital. (ANI)

