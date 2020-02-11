Pele is Depressed, Embarrassed Due to Poor Health, Confirms His Son

Leeds [UK], Feb 11 (ANI): Brazilian football legend Pele is depressed and also feels embarrassed to leave the house due to poor health, as per his son Edinho.The 79-year-old's recent public appearances have been in a wheelchair and his son has said that Pele is hesitant to leave the house after feeling constant shame about being unwell.Pele has suffered hip trouble for a long time and now he requires a frame for walking."He's pretty fragile. He had a hip replacement and didn't have adequate or ideal rehabilitation. So he has this problem with mobility and that has set off a kind of depression. Imagine, he's the king, he was always such an imposing figure, and today he can no longer walk properly. Only with help. He is very shy, very embarrassed about it," Pele's son Edinho was quoted as saying by Globoesporte."It improved a little compared to that of recent times when he was in a wheelchair, but he still has a lot of difficulties walking. He's embarrassed, he doesn't want to go out, be seen, or do practically anything that involves leaving the house. He is reclusive," he added.Pele's health has often been a talking point and it has been earlier reported that the legend had undergone surgery to remove kidney stones.The legend paid a visit during the 2018 FIFA World Cup draw in Moscow.Pele is regarded as a football legend worldwide after playing a crucial role in Brazil's domination in the sport from 1958-1970.During this phase, Brazil went on to lift the FIFA World Cup trophy thrice.He remains the highest goal-scorer for Brazil to date with 77 goals. (ANI)

