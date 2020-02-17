Piyush Goyal Meets Ministerial Officials in Germany, Discusses Ways to Boost Competitiveness Among Domestic Industries

World. (File Image)

Berlin [Germany], Feb 17 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Monday interacted with various ministerial officials in the German Parliament and deliberated on ways to increase the competitiveness of the domestic industry and ensure a more business-friendly environment for MSMEs."Interacted with captains of the industry during the 'DPIIT-FICCI Partnership Forum on Public Procurement for Make in India' and deliberated on ways to increase the competitiveness of the domestic industry and ensure a more business-friendly environment for MSMEs," Goyal tweeted."Met the Committee on Economic Affairs and Energy in German Parliament and discussed boosting economic engagement with Germany for a sustainable future for people of both the countries," he said.The Union Minister also met with officials of more than 20 ministries to follow up on the status of issues raised during his various industry interactions on the sidelines of the forum.Goyal also expressed commitment to providing Ease of Doing Business for industries in order to ensure investments and job creation.In order to promote the 'Make in India' initiative, the industry must adopt international quality standards and scale up production to remain globally competitive, he said. (ANI)

