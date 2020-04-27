PM Narendra Modi Applauds Efforts of Gurudwaras in Helping and Feeding Needy During COVID-19 Lockdown

PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: PTI/File)

New Delhi, April 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday applauded the efforts of gurudwaras in helping and feeding the needy during the lockdown imposed to curb the COVID-19 spread. "Our Gurudwaras have been doing exceptional work in serving people. Their compassion is appreciable," Modi tweeted.

He also appreciated the gesture of the Delhi Police for carrying out a 'parikrama' of Gurudwara Bangla Sahib near Connaught Place on motorcycles and cars to thank the sewadars for helping and feeding the needy. PM Narendra Modi Lauds Delhi Police For Appreciating Efforts of Sikh Community in Fight Against Coronavirus by Doing 'Parikarma' of Bangla Sahib Gurudwara.

PM Narendra Modi's Tweet

Good gesture by the @DelhiPolice. Our Gurudwaras have been doing exceptional work in serving people. Their compassion is appreciable. https://t.co/hdTn6vDFtj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 27, 2020

"Good gesture by the @DelhiPolice," he said. The prime minister was responding to a tweet by president, Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee Manjinder S Sirsa, who referred to the gesture of the city police to thank the shrine for organising 'langars' (a community free kitchen).

A short video posted by Sirsa showed several police motorcycles and cars moving slowly, with sirens blazing, for the 'parikrama' (to circle around an object of devotion as an indication of reverence).

