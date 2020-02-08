PM Discusses ULFA-I Issue with Assam CM, Finance Minister Sarma

Guwahati, Feb 7 (PTI) Days after the government signed the Bodo Peace Accord, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday discussed with Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the issue of holding talks with the proscribed ULFA-Independent so that the matters nagging the northeast are settled.

Interacting with journalists on Friday night on the sidelines of a meeting, Sarma said PM Modi discussed with him and Sonowal the issue of holding talks with the proscribed outfit.

Modi addressed a massive public rally in Kokrajhar on Friday to celebrate the signing of the tripartite accord on January 27 that is expected to bring lasting peace to the troubled state.

"The prime minister advised us to hold detailed discussions on the matter with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He (Modi) wants to settle the ULFA issue so that the northeast does not have any more problems," Sarma said.

"We will hold discussions on the matter with the Union home minister very shortly. We will take a state cabinet-level decision for sending formal invitation or appeal or request to ULFA-I to come for talks," he said.

"Process for the parleys with ULFA-Independent began today with the prime minister holding talks with us on it, advising us to take up the issue with Shah and then accordingly send the invitation for discussion", the minister added.

ULFA-I leader Paresh Baruah had recently told a local news channel that he was ready for talks if even a "one-line letter" was sent to him by the government, keeping his sovereignty for Assam demand as an agenda of discussion.

