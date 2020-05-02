PM Discusses Ways to Make MSME Sector More Vibrant

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Amid demands for a relief package for micro, small and medium enterprises hit by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a meeting aimed at strengthening the sector.

"Chaired a meeting on strengthening our MSME sector, which plays a pivotal role in economic development," the prime minister tweeted.

There have been demands to provide a package for the MSME sector hit by the lockdown.

"There were extensive discussions on ways to make this sector more vibrant, attractive and ready to embrace new opportunities," Modi said.

