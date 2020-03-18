PM Modi Discusses Global Situation Amid Coronavirus Pandemic with Saudi Crown Prince over Phone

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, and the two leaders discussed the global situation regarding the outbreak of coronavirus."Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation today with the Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman. The two leaders discussed the global situation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic," India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Tuesday.The MEA said PM Modi emphasised the need for coordinated efforts to adequately address the global challenge which has impacted not only the health and well-being of several hundred thousand people but also threatens to adversely affect the economy in many parts of the world."In this context, the Prime Minister mentioned India's recent initiative to organise a video conference among SAARC countries. The two leaders agreed that a similar exercise at the level of G20 leaders, under the aegis of Saudi Arabia as the Chair of G20, would be useful at a global scale, both for discussing specific measures to address the challenges posed by the global outbreak of COVID-19 and also to instil confidence in the global populace," the statement read.Both the leaders decided that their officials would remain in close contact in this regard.On Sunday participants from all eight SAARC nations -- India, Pakistan, Nepal, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, the Maldives, and Bhutan -- held a video conference to exchange their views and share experiences in fighting the global outbreak of coronavirus.The conference witnessed Prime Minister Modi proposing the creation of a COVID-19 emergency fund based on voluntary contributions from all the countries, with India making an initial offer of USD 10 million for the fund. (ANI)

