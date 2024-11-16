Shirdi/Kolhapur, November 16: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of spreading lies that Rahul Gandhi is against reservations. Modi and Shah are scared of Rahul Gandhi because he wants a caste census to be conducted, she alleged while canvassing for MVA for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections. Priyanka addressed rallies in Shirdi and Kolhapur. She claimed projects of Rs 10 lakh crore were snatched from Maharashtra, which caused loss of 8 lakh jobs and shutting down of 6,000 businesses.

The AICC general secretary accused Mahayuti leaders of insulting Shivaji Maharaj, raking up the collapse of his statue in Sindhudurg district in August, alleging corruption. "The statue of Shivaji Maharaj outside Parliament was removed. The statue installed in Sindhudurg, collapsed as corruption took place in its construction. What is the point of taking the name of the legendary king if you want to insult that person?" she asked. Priyanka alleged the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and its people are being insulted. "All these leaders, including Modi ji, take his (Shivaji Maharaj) name, but they do not respect him," she alleged. Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Challenges PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah Over Caste Census.

PM laid a foundation for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue but later stopped the work, she claimed, apparently referring to the warrior king's proposed memorial in the Arabian Sea off Mumbai. She challenged PM Modi to announce publicly that a caste census will be conducted and the 50 per cent cap on reservations removed. "But Modi and Shah say from the public platform that my brother is against reservation. Rahul traversed from Manipur to Mumbai carrying out Nyaya Yatra, and you accuse him of being anti-reservation. They tell lies from public platforms as they know that the person travelled from Kanyakumari to Kashmir seeking justice and seeking caste census," Priyanka added.

She alleged that Maharashtra is facing discrimination as several industrial projects are being snatched from the state and taken to other regions. "The Prime Minister is like a mother to the nation. And as a mother doesn't discriminate among her children, he should not differentiate among states," the AICC general secretary said. Priyanka said (Ex-PMs) Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi set up big businesses and institutions like AIIMS and IITs, constructed dams and canals, and built infrastructure and factories while building the nation without discriminating.

A former prime minister decided to establish an International Financial Services Centre in Mumbai, but it was taken to Gujarat, she said without taking names. "Lakhs of companies left Maharashtra, major projects and big companies were removed from here. Investments of Rs 10 lakh crore were taken away. Maharashtra lost around 8 lakh jobs while more than 6,000 businesses shut down," Priyanka claimed. Despite making systematic attempts to weaken Maharashtra, they (BJP leaders) claim they are strengthening the state, she added. ‘My Most Happiest’: Priyanka Gandhi Ends Wayanad Lok Sabha By-Election Campaign With Malayalam Touch.

She said Vedanta Foxconn, Tata-Airbus, drug park, and other projects went outside Maharashtra over the last ten years. "When elections are happening, Modiji has gone abroad. Even before the election campaign is over, he has left the country," Priyanka added. She rejected the claims about the complete eradication of terrorism under the Modi rule. "People of Maharashtra, especially my sisters, are facing a different terror: the terror of inflation. People across the country and Maharashtra are reeling under inflation but no one seems concerned," the Congress leader added.

Priyanka alleged the state government launched the "Ladki Bahin" cash transfer scheme with an eye on elections. "Is Rs 1,500 enough to cover household expenses including gas cylinders and food? They (Mahayuti) have been in power for 2.5 years. They (BJP) have been ruling the country for the last 10 years. Why did they introduce 'Ladki Bahin' scheme now?" she questioned. Priyanka accused the prime minister of not addressing the concerns of farmers who are suffering due to the government's policies.

"Prices of cotton, onions, and soybeans haven't been increased in the last decade. Farmers are distressed," she alleged. Priyanka further claimed that debts worth Rs 16 lakh crore of big corporates were written off by the government while farmers and common people suffered. "Congress-led governments had waived farm loans in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Karnataka," she added. The Congress leader said the rulers claim to uphold the Constitution, but in fact, they are violating its provisions.

"According to our Constitution, the vote is the people's most powerful tool. But in Maharashtra, after the last state assembly polls, the government was stolen through bribery, intimidation, and Central agencies. "Maharashtra's people were betrayed. This was orchestrated by Modiji and BJP leaders who toppled a well-functioning government using corrupt means. Yet they talk about the Constitution," Priyanka alleged. Does the Constitution allow the toppling of governments using money and muscle power? Where are these crores of rupees to buy MLAs coming from?" she asked.

Priyanka claimed promises were implemented by Congress in various states after coming to power. In Kolhapur, Priyanka said PM Modi's speeches reflect contradiction in his words and action. "Modi's speeches are disappointing as they lacked the truth. We expect that the PM and chief ministers will speak truth and talk about positive things (by virtue of their Constitutional positions)," she said.