New Delhi, March 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday laid out five key priority areas to deepen India-Canada cooperation, ranging from clean energy and critical minerals to artificial intelligence and food processing. Addressing business leaders, PM Modi said, "To move these shared ambitions forward, I will put some suggestions before you," before detailing sector-specific proposals aimed at strengthening the bilateral economic partnership.

Calling clean energy a shared priority, PM Modi said, "First, Clean Energy: This is a priority for both countries. Today, we have increased cooperation in the field of nuclear energy and contracted for a long-term supply of uranium." Referring to Canadian uranium major Cameco, he added, "A while ago, we had the opportunity to hear positive thoughts from the CEO of Cameco. We should move forward together in the fields of small modular reactors, advanced reactors, and the nuclear value chain." India-Canada Eye Reaching USD 50 Billion in Trade by 2030: PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also highlighted cooperation in critical minerals." We have also taken steps to create resilient supply chains for critical minerals. We can move forward by combining Canada's innovation with India's scaling capability in batteries and energy storage," he said. Outlining the second pillar, PM Modi said, " The second area is Infrastructure and Capital Partnership: In this year's budget, we have made a record allocation of 130 billion dollars for infrastructure. Under the National Infrastructure Pipeline, an investment of 1.3 trillion dollars is being made."

He noted the significant Canadian investments in India. " Canada's pension funds have invested 100 billion dollars in India. This shows deep trust. I invite you to become a part of India's infrastructure growth story," he said. On emerging technologies, PM Modi said, "Third, AI: We can work together to create joint AI compute corridors and AI innovation sandboxes for startups," signalling intent to collaborate in next-generation digital capabilities.

Highlighting advanced manufacturing, the Prime Minister said, "Fourth, Manufacturing and Technology: In electronics, aerospace, and engineering, we can strengthen global value chains by combining Canada's technology and India's scale." Identifying food processing as the fifth focus area, PM Modi said, "The fifth area is Food Processing: Today, mega food parks, cold chains, and food testing labs are being built rapidly in India. This could be another strong example of our win-win cooperation." The five-pronged roadmap reflects New Delhi's push to broaden economic engagement with Canada across strategic sectors, with clean energy, supply chain resilience and high technology collaboration at the forefront of the evolving partnership. India, Canada to Establish Defence Dialogue: PM Modi After Talks with Canadian PM Carney.

Earlier, India and Canada on Monday launched a Strategic Energy Partnership aimed at significantly expanding bilateral energy trade and deepening cooperation across clean energy, critical minerals and nuclear sectors. Delivering a joint statement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said the partnership marks the beginning of a new phase in India-Canada ties with "generational opportunities" for both nations.

Carney noted that India's energy demand is projected to double by 2040 and that New Delhi plans to add 500 gigawatts of renewable capacity by the end of the decade, while nearly doubling the share of LNG in its primary energy mix. He added that Canada's vast resource base and globally competitive companies make it a strategic partner for India's clean technology, manufacturing and nuclear ambitions.

