PM's Call: Gadkari Lights Lamps with Family in Nagpur

Nagpur, Apr 5 (PTI) By lighting diyas at his house here with his family members, Union minister Nitin Gadkari responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modis appeal to switch off the lights for nine minutes on Sunday night.

The Gadkari family lit the lamps in the balcony of their house.

"Me and my family are with the country in lighting the torch of unity. We have also made a resolution of unity in this time crisis," Gadkari tweeted.

Meanwhile, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and its general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi also performed deep prajavalan' (lighting of lamps) at the Sangh headquarters here.

Most people in the city responded to the PMs lights- out call by switching off the lights at their houses for nine minutes and by lighting lamps and candles in the galleries or on the terraces. At some places, people even burst crackers.

Modi on Friday urged people to switch off the lights at their homes and light up lamps, candles or mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on Sunday to display the country's "collective resolve" to defeat coronavirus.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)