Police Arrest Three for Spreading Rumours Against a COVID-19 Patient

Bhadrak (Odisha) [India], Apr 2 (ANI): Bhadrak Town police on Wednesday arrested three persons including a woman on charges of spreading rumours on social media platforms against a coronavirus positive person.Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said that there are 1,834 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 1,649 active cases, 144 cured/discharged/migrated people and 41 deaths. (ANI)

