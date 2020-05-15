Police Complaint Against Portal for 'defamatory' News on Maharashtra Governor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 (ANI): A police complaint has been filed with the cyber cell of the Mumbai Police against a news portal for publication of defamatory news about Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on the internet and its circulation on social media, the Raj Bhavan said on Thursday.A tweet from the office of the Governor of Maharashtra read, "A police complaint has been lodged against a news portal with the Cyber Crime Police Station at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai regarding the publication of defamatory news about Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on the internet and its circulation on social media.""The news relates to the alleged facilitation of the travel of a model from Maharashtra to Dehradun enroute Delhi. The contents of the news are false, fabricated and based on nefarious design with an intent to malign the unblemished image of Hon'ble Governor," the Office of Governor of Maharashtra said in another tweet. (ANI)

