Pondy Govt Toes Centre's Line on Lockdown Norms

Puducherry, May 3 (PTI): The Territorial government on Sunday decided to extend the lockdown till May 17 as was announced by the Centre.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, who chaired a meeting of the cabinet to take decisions on easing of the lockdown, told newsmen that the meeting had decided to implement the shutdown as was decided by the Centre and enforce it from Monday.

Announcing relaxations of the norms in non-containment zones, he said all industries across the Union Territory have been permitted to resume work from Monday and no prior permission would be required for restarting the units.

Puducherry and Mahe regions are classified as orange zone while Karaikal and Yanam come under green zone classification, the chief minister said.

All industries, shops and establishments would be permitted to carry on business from 6 am to 5 pm and the owners should ensure workers maintained social distancing and used sanitisers.

Hotels are also permitted to do business between 6 am and 5 pm but only takeaways would be permitted.

The cabinet has not taken any decision on re-opening of liquor shops, he said.

The territorial government would arrive at a decision on this, taking into consideration the prevailing situation and also after seeing what other states are going to do, he said.

Government offices would also function from Monday and all officers coming under Groups A and B should attend offices while 33 per cent of the staff coming under the 'C' category should attend office.

He said Puducherry now had five containment zones (Ariyankuppam, Muthialpet, Reddiarpalayam, Tiruvandarkoil and Tirukanur) where no industrial enterprise or shops and other activities would be permitted.

Naryanasamy said with neighbouring districts of Villupuram and Cuddalore of Tamil Nadu registering a rise in the occurrence of COVID-19, the Union Territory which is close to these districts should be extremely cautious and ensure no intrusion of anyone from these districts into Puducherry.

He said the border points have been sealed and at the same time it is the responsibility of the people in the villages close to the two Tamil Nadu districts to see to it there was no flow of people from the neighbouring state. PTI

