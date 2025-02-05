Priyanka Chopra is in Mumbai, enjoying some heartwarming family moments as she participates in the pre-wedding festivities of her brother, Siddharth Chopra, who is set to marry Neelam Upadhyaya. The global star, who has been in India for a few weeks now, made a grand appearance at the event, exuding elegance in an orange traditional outfit while accompanied by her adorable daughter, Malti Marie. Priyanka Chopra Attends Brother Siddharth Chopra’s Pre-Wedding Function, Shields Baby Malti Marie From Camera Flashes (Watch Videos).

Priyanka, who arrived in Mumbai after spending time in Hyderabad, looked every bit the protective mother as she arrived for the pre-wedding event. In a video captured by the paparazzi from the occasion, Priyanka was seen in a car with her daughter, shielding Malti Marie from the flashes of the cameras.

Priyanka Chopra Dazzles in Orange Traditional Outfit

The actress, while acknowledging the photographers with a warm smile, carefully ensured her daughter's comfort.

Her father-in-law, Kevin Jonas Sr., was also present, seated in the front passenger seat.

Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, also gave a sneak peek into the celebrations by posting a group photo of the ladies of the family, including PeeCee, posing at the bride's home for a mehndi ceremony ritual.

Alongside the picture, she added 'Mehandi Hai Rachnewali' song and wrote, "Behna's and Bhabhi taking Sajan ki mehandi."

The Chopra family is gearing up for a grand wedding celebration, with many fans eagerly awaiting the nuptials. Priyanka has given glimpses of the ongoing celebrations through her social media, sharing pictures of her enjoying dance rehearsals and spending time with her in-laws, Denise Miller-Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr.

The family is seen basking in the joy of the pre-wedding events as the big day approaches.

Siddharth Chopra's wedding to Neelam Upadhyaya is one that has been eagerly anticipated, with the couple having gotten engaged in August 2024, following their Roka ceremony in April 2024.

Apart from her family commitments, Priyanka will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's tentatively titled SSB29 alongside Mahesh Babu.

The film is written by Vijayendra Prasad and directed by Rajamouli. Further details about the cast are still under wraps. Priyanka Chopra Arrives in Mumbai After Shooting for Mahesh Babu-SS Rajamouli’s ‘SSMB29’ in Hyderabad, Poses for Paps Outside Airport (Watch Video).

Apart from this, the Anuja movie, which was produced by her, recently made it to the Oscars 2025 nomination list in the Live Action Short category.