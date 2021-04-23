Brightening up our Friday morning, global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared an adorable picture of her along with her pooch Gino amid the grim COVID situation. The 38-year-old actor took to her Instagram handle and shared an endearing post, featuring Gino and her. Priyanka captioned the post as, "Sending a virtual hug." Priyanka Chopra Jonas Signs First Look TV Deal With Amazon Studios, Shares The Big News On Social Media!

The photo showed Priyanka sporting a minimal makeup look, donning a beige dress while giving Gino a hug. Both of them had their eyes closed in the picture. The post from the star received more than 4 lakh likes. Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is currently shooting for the spy series Citadel. It also stars Richard Madden. The project is backed by Amazon and helmed by the Russo Brothers of Avengers fame. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Thanks Hubby Nick Jonas For Making Her Birthday Weekend Incredibly Memorable! (View Post).

Check Out Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram Post Below:

The actor has finished shooting Text for You with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, and Omid Djalili. Priyanka will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, which she will co-produce and feature in. She also has Matrix 4 and a film based on the life of Maa Anand Sheela in the pipeline.

