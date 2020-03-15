Pune Police Books Chhota Rajan's Niece in Extortion Case

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): The Pune Police on Saturday registered a case against three people including Priyadarshini Nikalje, the niece of underworld don Chhota Rajan, in connection with an extortion case.The accused have been booked for demanding extortion money of Rs 50 lakh in Pune.The anti-extortion cell of Pune Police has arrested one accused Dhiraj Sable and search for other two, including Nikalje and Mandar Waykar, is on.The complainant stated that he was allegedly threatened by Priyadarshini to give Rs 50 lakh to her.He was allegedly asked to give Rs 25 lakh to the accused on March 13 But since he could not manage the money he "rushed to police out of fear and explained them the whole incident".Accordingly, the police laid a trap on the same day and arrested one accused. (ANI)

