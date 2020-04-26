Pune's COVID-19 Toll Rises to 73

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 (ANI): The death toll in Maharashtra's Pune district rose to 73 after five patients died due to the virus, Pune health officials said on Saturday.The total number of COVID-19 cases in Pune district stands at 1,154 cases.According to the state health department, a total of 7,628 COVID-19 cases was reported as of Saturday.With 1,490 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 56 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases surged to 24,942, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.The total cases are inclusive of 5,209 cured and discharged patients, one migrated and 779 deaths. At present, there are 18,953 active COVID-19 cases in the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)