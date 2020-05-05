Punjab Doesn't Favour Migrant Workers' Return to Native Places: Sunil Jakhar

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 5 (ANI): Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday said the state government doesn't favour migrant workers' return to their native places as Punjab is their homeland now.They have made a valuable contribution to the economy of the state but still, thousands of migrant workers were going back to their native places, stated Jakhar.He said that as long as industrial units were not operating in Punjab, the Union Government should provide financial assistance to these workers."The Union Government knows well that once these workers go back, it would be difficult to resume work in the factories after situation normalises with the lifting of lockdown," he added.The Congress leader further said that if the Central government fails in extending helping hand to them, it will be a manifestation of the step-motherly attitude of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government towards Punjab.The PPCC chief said that it was unfortunate that these workers were not being helped by the Centre, but more unfortunate was that when these workers were returning to their homes, the Union Government was not ready to allow them free train travel facility."We hope that the migrant workers who are leaving today will return as soon as the situation improves and continue their support for the progress of the State," he added. (ANI)

