Quarantined Chinese Man Thanks Pune Hospital for Medical Care

Pune, Feb 12 (PTI) The Chinese national, who was quarantined at a hospital here for possible exposure to novel coronavirus and who was discharged on Tuesday, has thanked the authorities for the medical treatment and care.

The 31-year-old Chinese man was admitted to the civic-run Naidu Hospital on his arrival in the city on February 7 after he vomited on a Delhi-Pune flight.

A civic health official here said that the man from China, an Economics graduate, had come to India for tourism.

"His samples sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) tested negative and he was discharged from the hospital on February 11. Before leaving, he thanked the medical staff and said that despite being in a foreign country, he was made to feel at home," a health officer said.

"He told us that he was happy with the kind of brotherly treatment he got at the hospital," he added. PTI

