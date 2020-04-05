Quarantined People Clash with Officials in Bihar's Siwan

Siwan (Bihar) [India], April 5 (ANI): A clash broke out on Saturday between block officials and people lodged at a quarantine centre in Raghunathpur Block of Siwan district.One person was allegedly injured in the incident. Earlier in the day, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a meeting via video conferencing with the health department officials and specialist doctors in Patna.The Chief Minister held a detailed discussion with the officials and doctors to take stock of the situation in the state amid the COVID-19 crisis, according to an official.To address the problems of Bihar's migrant workers stuck in Delhi, a control room has been set up at Bihar Bhawan in the national capital. (ANI)

