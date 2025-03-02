New Delhi, March 1: Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi interacted with the porters at the New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday. Dipesh Meena, a porter at the New Delhi Railway Station, opened up about his experience of meeting Rahul Gandhi. He stated that the Rae Bareli MP was there for around 40 minutes and listened to all their problems. "We are happy that Rahul Gandhi came to meet us. He listened to all our problems, and we hope that he will solve them. He stayed here for about 40 minutes and listened to us," porter Dipesh Meena told ANI after Rahul Gandhi's visit to New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday.

Another porter said he was happy to meet Rahul and said that he affirmed hope that the Congress MP will be solving all the problems. "Rahul Gandhi stayed here for 40 minutes. We told him all our demands, including Group D and medical facilities. We are happy that he came here", the porter said to ANI on Saturday. This is not the first time Rahul Gandhi has visited a railway station and interacted with the local porters. Earlier in 2023, the Congress MP paid a visit to the Anand Vihar Railway Station. What made his visit special was that he wore a porter's uniform and carried a load on his head. New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: LoP Rahul Gandhi Meets Porters, Thanks Them for Saving Lives, Urges Centre To Take Concrete Steps for Safety of Passengers (See Pics and Video).

Last week, Rahul Gandhi met with local students and residents of his Lok Sabha constituency, Raebareli, and discussed their studies, jobs, issues, and the development of the community. Earlier in 2023 also, the Congress MP paid a visit to the Anand Vihar Railway Station. During his visit, he wore a porter's uniform and carried a baggage on his head. Earlier on Friday, Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre for two key posts in NCSC lying vacant for over a year and accused the BJP of harboring an "anti-Dalit mentality".

In a social media post on X, the LoP wrote, "See another proof of the anti-Dalit mentality of the BJP government! The National Commission for Scheduled Castes, which protects the rights of Dalits, has been deliberately neglected - two of its key posts have been lying vacant for the last one year." "This commission is a constitutional institution - weakening it is a direct attack on the constitutional and social rights of Dalits. If not the commission, then who will listen to the voice of Dalits in the government? Who will take action on their complaints?" he added. ‘We Stand Together To Preserve India’s Rich Diversity’: Rahul Gandhi Wishes Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Birthday.

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Interacts with Porters

अक्सर सबसे अंधकार भरे समय में ही इंसानियत की रोशनी सबसे ज़्यादा चमकती है। नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पर भगदड़ के दौरान कुली भाइयों ने इंसानियत की मिसाल पेश करते हुए कई यात्रियों की जान बचाई थी। इसके लिए मैंने देशवासियों की ओर से आज उनका धन्यवाद किया। लेकिन ऐसे हादसों से सीख लेना… pic.twitter.com/w4DHfrGEdH — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 1, 2025

#WATCH | Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi met porters (coolies) at New Delhi Railway station today pic.twitter.com/umTLgkDEjH — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi: A porter (coolie) says, "Rahul Gandhi stayed here for 40 minutes. We told him all our demands including Group D, medical facilities. We are happy that he came here." https://t.co/W2eiEUuX6t pic.twitter.com/pppbfbQ7rx — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2025

He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fill the vacant posts to restore the Commission's strength and uphold the rights of Dalits."Prime Minister, all the posts of the Commission should be filled as soon as possible so that it can effectively fulfill its responsibility of protecting the rights and interests of Dalits!" added Rahul Gandhi.

