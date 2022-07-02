Actor Rakul Preet Singh, shared glimpses of her golf session with cricket icon Kapil Dev and spiritual guru Sadhguru on Friday on her social media account.Taking to her Instagram handle, the Runway 34 actor set Instagram ablaze, as she drops an amazing montage of golf session. Rakul Preet Singh Shares Health Tip, Suggests Her Recipe To Beat Summer Heat! (View Post).

Rakul who is currently in Washington DC was seen enjoying a golf session in her recent post. In the video, the actor was seen playing golf. Rakul was also seen posing and having fun conversations with Kapil Dev and Sadhguru. The 31-year-old actor opted for an all-black outfit for the golf session. Rakul wore a black tee that she teamed up with black shorts and a pair of sports shoes.Sadhguru was seen in a yellow T-shirt with Save our soil written on it that he paired with trousers.

On the other hand, Kapil wore a black t-shirt and khaki pants. He opted for white sneakers. The trio were seen wearing sunglasses and a cap. Sharing the video, she wrote, "What better than kickstarting ATA convention at Washington DC with @sadhguru @therealkapildev." Rakul is quite active on social media, where she has a sizable fan base. Her fans can't get enough of the Bollywood diva, who is frequently seen sharing images and videos of herself and her loved ones on social media. Runway 34: Rakul Preet Singh Shares How She Prepared for Pilot's Role in Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan's Film.

A few hours ago, she also posted some videos on her Insta stories. In the first video, she captioned, "When ur first shot is a HIT." In the other post, she wrote, "Phew and the pressure playing with the best." Meanwhile, on the acting front, the actor was recently seen in the film Runway 34, which also starred Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan. She will be next seen in Doctor G film opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram

Helmed by Anubhuti, the Doctor G cast includes Rakul as Dr Fatima Duggal and Shefali Shah as Dr Nandini Bhatia in prominent roles. Makers started shooting for the film on July 14, 2021, in Bhopal, this marks the first-ever collaboration of the Vicky Donor actor with Rakul Preet.

Doctor G is a social-comedy film which will also deliver a special message to the audience. Earlier, the makers unveiled the first look of the star cast, the film was slated to release on June 17, 2022, but due to some reasons it was rescheduled, and the final release date of the film is still awaited.

