Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Feb 19 (ANI): The Secretary of Ranchi Women's College alleged manhandling and misbehaviour by a person in the state capital.Police have received a complaint and are looking into the matter.A case, however, is yet to be registered.Further details are awaited. (ANI)

