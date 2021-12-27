Post '83' success, actor Ranveer Singh and his ladylove Deepika Padukone have headed for a vacation to celebrate the New Year. On Monday morning, the couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport as they left the city for their annual holiday. For the airport look, the two made an impressive style statement and slayed in different shades of brown and complemented each other well. Deepika Padukone Unarchives Wedding Pictures With Ranveer Singh On Instagram, Fans Go Gaga Over It!

Deepika looked fashionable in a white top and muted brown pants. She completed her look with a pair of solid olive green boots and threw on a sling bag on her shoulder. Ranveer donned a tan brown leather jacket, chunky sunglasses and a black embellished hat. Deepika Padukone Surprises Ranveer Singh with Flowers, Handwritten Note.

Check Out The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

As per reports, Deepika and Ranveer have jetted off to the Maldives.Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer's '83' was released a few days ago, while Deepika is waiting for the release of 'Gehraiyaan'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)