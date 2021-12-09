If you remember, at the beginning of this year Deepika Padukone had left everyone shocked by removing all her posts and giving her Instagram profile a refreshing look with an audio post. From film’s promotional posts to red carpet looks or even her wedding related posts, everything was wiped out. But looks like the actress has decided to unarchive her wedding pictures and other precious moments too. Deepika has restored 15 posts on Instagram starting off with her wedding card invite, pictures of her marriage and wedding reception too, and also their visit to the holy shrines on the occasion of their first wedding anniversary. And to see back all those 15 posts has left all her fans extremely happy. On these posts, fans have dropped emojis of hearts and smiles.

Wedding Invite

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

The Marriage Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Pre-Wedding Festivity

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

The Big Moment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

#DeepVeer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Royal Look For Wedding Reception

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Graceful Couple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

The Ultra-Glam Duo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

First Wedding Anniversary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Blessed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

At Harmandir Sahib

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Mother's Day 2020

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Deepika’s Universe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Second Anniversary Special

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Diwali 2020

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)