If you remember, at the beginning of this year Deepika Padukone had left everyone shocked by removing all her posts and giving her Instagram profile a refreshing look with an audio post. From film’s promotional posts to red carpet looks or even her wedding related posts, everything was wiped out. But looks like the actress has decided to unarchive her wedding pictures and other precious moments too. Deepika has restored 15 posts on Instagram starting off with her wedding card invite, pictures of her marriage and wedding reception too, and also their visit to the holy shrines on the occasion of their first wedding anniversary. And to see back all those 15 posts has left all her fans extremely happy. On these posts, fans have dropped emojis of hearts and smiles.
Wedding Invite
View this post on Instagram
The Marriage Ceremony
View this post on Instagram
Pre-Wedding Festivity
View this post on Instagram
The Big Moment
View this post on Instagram
#DeepVeer
View this post on Instagram
Royal Look For Wedding Reception
View this post on Instagram
Graceful Couple
View this post on Instagram
The Ultra-Glam Duo
View this post on Instagram
First Wedding Anniversary
View this post on Instagram
Blessed
View this post on Instagram
At Harmandir Sahib
View this post on Instagram
Mother's Day 2020
View this post on Instagram
Deepika’s Universe
View this post on Instagram
Second Anniversary Special
View this post on Instagram
Diwali 2020
View this post on Instagram
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)