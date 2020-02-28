Reliance 1 Beat Bank of Baroda

Navi Mumbai, Feb 28 (PTI) Leg spinner Rahul Chahar spun his web as Reliance 1 defeatedBank of Baroda by 25 runs in the16th D Y Patil T20 Cup here on Friday.

The injured trio of India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and opener Shikhar Dhawan, played the game for Reliance 1, their first competitive match after injury.

Hardik showed his all-round skills with a knock of 38 (25b: 1x4, 4x6) to help his side post 150 for eight in their 20 overs.

In response, Bank of Baroda was bowled out for just 125 thanks to an incisive spell by India T20I leg-spinner Rahul Chahar (5-18) and Hardik's spell of three for 26 to help Reliance 1 win by 25 runs.

Bhuvneshwar bowled a good sharp spell of 3-0-14-0, while earlier Dhawan showed some spark in a short-lived knock of 14.

Earlier an all-round show by Indian Navy's Lakhan Singh (104 & 2-21) played a part in the side's 50 run win over CAG.

Batting first, Indian Navy posted 203 for six in their 20 overs in a Group C clash at the D Y Patil Stadium.

Lakhan slammed seven sixes and 10 boundaries in a whirlwind 49-ball knock.

In their response, CAG was restricted to just 153 to hand Indian Navy an impressive 50-run win thanks to Lakhan's spell.

Former India Under-19 player Abhishek Sharma slammed 91 off just 36 balls with 11 boundaries and six sixes to star in Indian Oil's massive win over Jain Irrigation.

In a Group D match Air India prevailed over Western Railway by 31 runs.

Air India batting first, posted 188 for five in their 20 overs thanks to Shams Mulani (61: 28b, 7x4, 4x6) and Naman Ojha (59: 46b, 5x4, 2x6).

In their response, Western Railway was restricted to 157 in their 20 overs as Vaibhav Mali (4-24) and Vikas Singh (3-26) bowled fine spells.

