Reports of Resumption of Passenger Flights in Staggered Manner from April 15 Mere Speculation: Civil Aviation Minister

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday termed the reports about resumption of passenger flights in a staggered manner from April 15 as "mere speculation"."News about resumption of passenger flights in a staggered manner from 15 April is mere speculation. The correct position is spelt out in my tweet of April 2, 2020," he said in a tweet on Sunday.The Minister had said on April 2 that a decision to restart the flights after lockdown remains to be taken and if required, the situation will be assessed on case-to-case basis. "The current Lockdown on both domestic & international passenger flights is till April 15. A decision to restart the flights after this period remains to be taken. If required, we will have to assess the situation on a case by case basis," the minister had said. (ANI)

