Retired Defence Ministry Director Donates Rs 1 Cr to PM-CARES Fund

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): A retired director of the Indian Defence Service of Engineers Surendra Mohan along with his sister Aditi has contributed their life saving of Rs 1 crore to the PM-CARES Fund to help in the fight against COVID-19."The government is giving me a pension. We are able to use only 25 per cent of the pension. I don't believe in luxuries. The government has ensured us of health benefits too. We want to help the country's fight against COVID-19 in every way possible. Hence we decided to donate our life saving to the PM-CARES Fund," Mohan told ANI.Mohan retired from the post of director, Indian Defense Service of Engineers, Defence Ministry, in 2019. There is no one in his family other than his sister Aditi.They are residents of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh but have been living in the DDA flat in Munirka, New Delhi for almost 40 years. The house was bought by his father. He even does not have a television in his house as he never felt the need for these things.Mohan and his sister Aditi were waiting for an opportune moment to help others when Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28 created the PM-CARES Fund and appealed to all countrymen to show their support for the cause."It is our culture to help people in need. We have donated for widows in Vrindavan. We don't have any urgent need for money. We thought to use this money for a noble cause. I do everything after discussing it with my elder sister. She is like a mother to me," said Mohan."We have decided to donate our entire savings to the PM- CARES Fund on PM Modi's appeal. I have donated half of it after getting money from my fixed deposits, pension, and other means. The rest will be donated in 2-3 months when I receive the money," he said.Mohan further said that he along with his sister wishes to meet Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Modi.Mohan's sister Aditi said that she is donating to the PM-CARES Fund because she trusts the government and is confident that the money will be used for the fight against COVID-19."It is our duty to serve the nation. We are donating to the PM-CARES Fund because we trust the government. We are sure the money will be used to fight COVID-19. We did not come to this world with money. So, why not donate the money so that poor and needy people get the help," said Aditi."We are blessed to do this. The government is taking all necessary steps to contain COVID-19. Nobody should attack doctors. Everyone should respect them. We are dealing with COVID-19 better than other countries," she added. (ANI)

