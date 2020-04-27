Paris, Apr 27 (AFP) Revised 2020 Formula One calendar after the French Grand Prix was cancelled on Monday:

Cancelled - March 15: Australia (Melbourne)

Postponed - March 22: Bahrain (Sakhir)

Postponed - April 5: Vietnam (Hanoi)

Postponed - April 19: China (Shanghai)

Postponed - May 3: Netherlands (Zandvoort)

Postponed - May 10: Spain (Barcelona)

Cancelled - May 24: Monaco

Postponed - June 7: Azerbaijan (Baku)

Postponed - June 14: Canada (Montreal)

Cancelled - June 28: France (Le Castellet)

Still planned -

July 5: Austria (Spielberg)

July 19: Great Britain (Silverstone)

August 2: Hungary (Budapest)

August 30: Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps)

September 6: Italy (Monza)

September 20 Singapore (Marina Bay)

September 27: Russia (Sochi)

October 11: Japan (Suzuka)

October 25: United States (Austin)

November 1: Mexico (Mexico City)

November 15: Brazil (Sao Paulo)

November 29: Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina) (AFP)

