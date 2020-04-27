Paris, Apr 27 (AFP) Revised 2020 Formula One calendar after the French Grand Prix was cancelled on Monday:
Cancelled - March 15: Australia (Melbourne)
Postponed - March 22: Bahrain (Sakhir)
Postponed - April 5: Vietnam (Hanoi)
Postponed - April 19: China (Shanghai)
Postponed - May 3: Netherlands (Zandvoort)
Postponed - May 10: Spain (Barcelona)
Cancelled - May 24: Monaco
Postponed - June 7: Azerbaijan (Baku)
Postponed - June 14: Canada (Montreal)
Cancelled - June 28: France (Le Castellet)
Still planned -
July 5: Austria (Spielberg)
July 19: Great Britain (Silverstone)
August 2: Hungary (Budapest)
August 30: Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps)
September 6: Italy (Monza)
September 20 Singapore (Marina Bay)
September 27: Russia (Sochi)
October 11: Japan (Suzuka)
October 25: United States (Austin)
November 1: Mexico (Mexico City)
November 15: Brazil (Sao Paulo)
November 29: Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina) (AFP)
