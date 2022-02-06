After learning about the demise of Lata Mangeshkar, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor took a stroll down memory lane and shared a throwback picture of her late husband with the legendary singer. In the image, Lata Mangeshkar can be seen holding little Rishi Kapoor in her arms. Lata Mangeshkar Dies at 92: From Beeti Na Bitai Raina to Yaara Seeli Seeli; National Award-Winning Melodies by the Nightingale of India That Will Keep Her Voice Alive Forever (Watch Videos).

"Heartbroken. Lil Rishi in her arms," she captioned the post. Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday morning due to post COVID-19 complications. She was 92. Her condition deteriorated on Saturday and she was put on ventilator support in a critical condition.

Check Out The Picture Below:

Neetu Kapoor's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, too, mourned the demise of Lata Mangeshkar. She shared a throwback image, which features Rishi Kapoor sharing smiles with Lata Mangeshkar. Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor also marked their presence in the particular picture.

