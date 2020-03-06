RJ-ASSEMBLY-RELIEF  Farmers with over 33% Crop Loss Due to Rainfall, Hailstorm to Get Full Compensation: Raj Govt

Jaipur, Mar 6 (PTI) Rajasthan Disaster Management and Relief Minister Bhanwar Lal Meghwal on Friday said farmers who have suffered more than 33 per cent crop losses due to rainfall and hailstorm will get full compensation.

The minister also informed the Rajastha assembly that compensation will be given to affected farmers after special 'girdarwari', assessment of losses, is completed in the next 10 to 15 days.

The government is serious towards the distress of farmers, he said while giving a statement on effect hailstorms and rainfall on crops in the state.

Meghwal informed the House that primary information about the damage to crops due to hailstorm and rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday were received from Alwar, Barmer, Bharatpur, Dausa, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Karauli and Sawaimadhopur.

He said that as per primary information, losses to crop in these districts were more than 33 per cent.

The minister informed that two women have been killed in lightning strike in Nagaur district and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for families of the deceased.

The minister informed that two women have been killed in lightning strike in Nagaur district and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for families of the deceased.

While Geetadevi died on Wednesday night in Udrasar village of Nagaur district, Bhanwari Devi died on Friday in lightening strike.

