Robert Vadra's Gym Trainer Hit by PCR Van

New Delhi [India], Feb 8 (ANI): The fitness trainer of a gym where Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband Robert Vadra does his regular work out, was on Friday evening hit by a PCR van coming from the wrong side on the road. According to sources, the incident took place on the Lodhi road when PCR van allegedly coming from the wrong side hit Vipul Barik who was on his scooty.However, Robert Vadra stopped the PCR van and asked them to take the trainer to a hospital.Following which he was admitted to AIIMS for treatment (ANI)

