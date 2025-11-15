Thiruvananthapuram, November 15: An RSS worker died by suicide after reportedly being denied a BJP ticket for the upcoming local body elections in Kerala, police said. The deceased has been identified as Anand K Thampi, a resident of the Thrikkannapuram ward under the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, police added. According to the police's initial reports, the BJP had already finalised its candidate for the Thrikkannapuram ward, and Anand's name was not included in the final list. Kerala Shocker: Denied BJP Ticket for Thiruvanthapuram Civic Polls, Party Worker Ends Life; ‘No Leader Should Be Allowed to Pay Their Last Respects,’ Says Note.

Following this, a WhatsApp message allegedly sent by Anand to his friends shortly before his death has surfaced, in which he levelled serious accusations against BJP leaders. In the purported message, Anand alleged that certain BJP leaders were responsible for denying him the party ticket. He also claimed that some BJP and RSS leaders maintained links with the sand mafia. Police have recovered the message and are verifying its authenticity as part of the ongoing investigation. Further probe is underway.

