Hollywood star Angelina Jolie, who has spent almost two decades working with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, is extremely worried about people's safety in Ukraine. Taking to Instagram, Angelina penned a note expressing her concern over the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis. Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant Captured by Russian Forces, Say Reports.

"Like many of you, I'm praying for the people in Ukraine. My focus along with my @refugees colleagues is that everything possible is done to ensure the protection and basic human rights of those displaced, and refugees in the region," she wrote.

She added, "We have already seen reports of casualties and people starting to flee their homes to seek safety. It is too soon to know what will happen, but the significance of this moment - for the people of Ukraine, and for the international rule of law - cannot be overstated." Russia-Ukraine Crisis Live Updates: Russian Troops Capture Airfield Near Kyiv; Russia President Vladimir Putin Hosts Business Summit To Discuss Sanctions in Moscow.

on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen."

