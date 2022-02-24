Russia on Thursday launched special military operations against Ukraine. The Chernobyl power plant has also been captured by the Russian forces. As per reports from Reuters, Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office, said that the Russian forces captured the nuclear plant in Northern Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was not left with any other choice but to attack Ukraine.

