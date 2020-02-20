Saina Nehwal Eases into Spain Masters Quarterfinals

Barcelona [Spain], Feb 20 (ANI): Shuttler Saina Nehwal on Thursday progressed to the quarterfinals of the ongoing Spain Masters after getting the better of Ukraine's Maria Ulitina in the second-round match.Nehwal defeated Ulitina 21-10, 21-19 in the clash.The 29-year-old came out all guns blazing and did not allow her opponent to settle in the match.On the other hand, Sameer Verma progressed to the quarters of the tournament after defeating Germany's Kai Schaefer 21-14, 16-21, 21-15.Meanwhile, in an all Indian affair, Srikanth came up short against Ajay Jayaram.The 32-year-old Jayaram defeated Srikanth in straight games 21-6, 21-17 in just about 28 minutes.The women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Reddy N Sikki also progressed ahead in the tournament after defeating Bulgaria's pair of Gabriela Stoeva and Stefani Stoeva. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)