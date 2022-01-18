Superstar Salman Khan will be seen flaunting his acting skills in singer Guru Randhawa's new song 'Main Chala'. Female vocals of the track have been lent by Lulia Vantur, and the female artist who will be featuring alongside Salman is Pragya Jaiswal. Guru Randhawa Birthday Special: Singer Is Obsessed With Swanky Cars and These Pictures Are Proof!

On Tuesday, Guru Randhawa took to Instagram and shared the update with his fans. "Love will be in air with #MainChala! Song releasing on 22nd January. Stay Tuned," he wrote. Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi Raise the Temperature in Stunning Pictures From Their Bigg Boss 15 Appearance (View Pics).

He tagged Salman Khan and Pragya in the comments. Produced by Salma Khan, the romantic track will be out on January 22.

