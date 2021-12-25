Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi have been the biggest talk of the town ever since their song, 'Dance Mer Rani', has been out. The two have been promoting the song on various platforms and shows. The two arrived at the sets of Bigg Boss 15 recently and raised the temperature with their hot ensembles.

While Nora chose a bespoke little black dress, Guru complemented her in a three-piece suit. Nora added a red lip look with her hot dress, while Guru was looking dapper in his classic style. The belly dancer added a pair of silver heels with her dress that looked absolutely stunning. The two raised the temperature on the sets of BB15 for sure.

Take A Look At The Photo Below:

