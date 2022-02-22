Country singer Sam Hunt's pregnant wife Hannah Lee Fowler has filed papers to end her marriage to him just months before she's due to give birth to the couple's first child, claiming that he cheated on her. According to Tennessee court documents cited by People magazine, Hannah filed for divorce from the country music singer on February 18, also listing that as the date of separation. Country Singer Sam Hunt Arrested on DUI and Open Container Charges in Nashville.

The reports state that in her filing, she cites "irreconcilable differences" as the reason to terminate the marriage and accuses Hunt of "inappropriate marital conduct" and "adultery." Fowler had also noted in the papers that she is pregnant and due to give birth in May, according to the multiple reports. This will be the first child for the former couple.

Hunt has not responded to Fowler's divorce filing and neither of them have made any statements about their marriage or reported split. In her filing, Fowler requested to be granted primary custody of the couple's future child and for Hunt to pay her alimony and child support, People magazine reported, adding that she also wants her and her ex to be "awarded their respective separate property." Emma Roberts Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting First Child With Beau Garrett Hedlund.

Hunt and Fowler wed in his native Georgia in April 2017, a few months after getting engaged and after dating on and off for years. As per E! News, she occasionally accompanied him to award shows and other public events, most recently in 2020, when she joined him onstage at 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest'.

