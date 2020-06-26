Congratulations, Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund! The couple is expecting is their first child, reports US Weekly. It was last year when rumours of Emma dating Garrett hit the internet. The couple has reportedly been dating each other since last April. The news of Emma’s pregnancy has been confirmed by her mommy dearest, Kelly Cunningham. She confirmed it on Instagram through numerous comments. Robots: Emma Roberts, Jack Whitehall Team Up For a Sci-fi Comedy Set In Future.

According to reports, congratulatory messages for Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund started showering on social media platforms the minute the actress’ mother Kelly Cunningham confirmed about it. When one of the fans asked if Emma is expecting her first child, the mommy responded saying a yes. Well, it is indeed the best and the most amazing news for all fans of this star couple! Katherine Schwarzenegger Says Hubby Chris Pratt Is Very Understanding and Caring During Her Pregnancy.

Before getting into a relationship with Garrett Hedlund, actress Emma Roberts was dating Evan Peters, who shared screen space in the film Adult World. In March 2014, the couple got engaged, however, it was ended after five years. Emma and Evan called off their engagement in March 2019 and confirmed that they have split. About the trouble in their paradise, a source had revealed to E! News, “They have had their ups and downs for a while now and were really trying to make it work. Their split was a long time coming.”

