New Delhi, March 26: The Uttar Pradesh Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday to handover notice to the Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Zia ur Rehman Barq for his alleged involvement in the violence that broke out at Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid during a court-ordered survey of the mosque on November 24. The SIT went to MP's hostel at Western Court and handed over the notice to Barq.

Zia ur Rehman Barq spoke to ANI regarding the issue and stated that he received the notice under Section 35(3) and as an MP he will cooperate with the authorities in the investigation of the Sambhal violence that took place in November last year. "I have received the notice given to me under Section 35(3)... Since I am a citizen of this country and also an MP, I have assured the police of full cooperation during the investigation", Zia ur Rehman Barq said. Zafar Ali Arrested: Sambhal Mosque Committee Chief Held in Connection With November 24 Violence Case (Watch Video).

Violence broke out in Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid on November 24 last year which took the lives of four people. In November last year, Moradabad Police Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh confirmed about the FIR filed against Zia ur Rehman Barq and a son of a local MLA for their alleged involvement in the Sambhal violence. An investigation is underway. FIRs have been registered. FIR regarding instigation has been registered against Sambhal MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq and local MLA's son. 4 people have died. The injured are being treated. Strict action will be taken, if needed NSA will also be imposed," said the Moradabad Police Commissioner.

In a joint press conference, Sambhal SP Krishna Kumar Bishnoi informed that a complaint has been filed against as many as 800 people after the violence. Addressing the media, SP Bishnoi said, "Our sub-inspector Deepak Rathi who got injured yesterday has filed a complaint against 800 people. Zia Ur Rehman Barq and Sohail Iqbal have been made accused. He said they instigated the mob. Barq was given notice earlier too. He had given provocative speeches earlier too and he was told not to do so." Family Claims Sambhal Mosque Committee President Faces Life Threat in Jail.

While the police had filed an FIR against Zia ur Rehman Barq, the Sambhal MP called it a 'pre-planned' incident. Samajwadi Party MP, Zia Ur Rehman Barq also spoke to ANI and said, "It is so unfortunate, it is a pre-planned incident. Across the country, Muslims are being targeted and such a bad situation has never happened after independence. The way the Places of Worship Act is being violated. One by one pleas are being submitted and hearing is happening on the same day itself and order is also coming, same day DM and SP went and conducted the survey. People were stopped from offering Namaz. What was the necessity of a second survey?"

