Paris [France], December 11 (ANI): Scientists are expecting a massive A-68A iceberg to strike land this month inflicting havoc near South Georgia Island.

According to the findings, the iceberg has been travelling thousands of kilometers from the Larsen C ice shelf, in Antarctica, since 2017 and now is around at a distance of 120 km from South Georgia.

"If it remains on its current path, the iceberg could ground in the shallow waters offshore, threatening wildlife, including penguins and seals," researchers told.

Scientists have been keeping an eye on the activities of the berg on its journey for the past three years through satellite missions. One of the missions, the Copernicus Sentinel-1 radar mission, has proven to be significant in mapping the polar regions in winter, with its ability to see through clouds and the dark. (ANI)

