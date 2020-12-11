What's your mood for the next year as we prepare to say a goodbye to 2020? After a truly roller coaster of an year with more downs, people are looking up to 2021 with much hope and positivity. Taking note of the similar mood, Pantone, which is the global authority for colour communication and inspiration since 1963 have revealed not one but two colours for the upcoming year. It is Ultimate Gray and Illuminating, the latter's a tone of yellow. However, not everyone seems to be convinced with this colour choice and some have given funny reactions. One particular tweet comparing it with duct-taped banana on wall art is going viral.

For those who did not know, the colour of year 2020 was classic blue. Pantone Institute’s prove a valuable resource to gauge the colour palettes that would be popular with consumers. They standardize the swatches for design industry, something which is highly anticipated every year end. As per Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute, "It's a combination that speaks to the resilience, the optimism and hope and positivity that we need, as we reset, renew, reimagine and reinvent." This is the first time a shade like gray has been selected in decades of this process. The yellow is described as "bright and cheerful".

Check Pantone's Announcement of Colour of 2021:

PANTONE 17-5104 Ultimate Gray + PANTONE 13-0647 Illuminating, a marriage of color conveying a message of strength and hopefulness that is both enduring and uplifting. Visit https://t.co/Tskl0gMXYB to discover more.#Pantone #pantone2021 pic.twitter.com/utJ0sceAA9 — PANTONE (@pantone) December 9, 2020

Watch Video of The Same:

This is also the only second time when two colours have been chosen. Talking about it Pressman says, "Two extremely independent colors highlight how different elements come together to express this message of strength and hopefulness." The last time two colours were chosen was in the year 2016. Meanwhile, netizens have mixed reactions to this colour combination.

Check Reactions to Pantone Colour of Year 2021:

Oh The Resemblance!

2021 Aesthetics!

PANTONE® color of the year 2021 aesthetics pic.twitter.com/SQPTOllRPg — básico de rosto (@caiofall) December 9, 2020

Very On The Road!

Oops

So people have tried to find the objects of the same colour but the result is funny. We cannot get the banana sticky tape art off the mind now. What do you think about these colours? Set you in the mood for 2021?

