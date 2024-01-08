Science News | Researchers Find How Bariatric Surgery Slow Cognitive Decline for People with Obesity

Get latest articles and stories on Science at LatestLY. Obesity, which has been linked to cognitive impairment and dementia, is expected to affect up to half of all individuals in the United States within the next decade.

Agency News ANI| Jan 08, 2024 09:36 PM IST
Science News | Researchers Find How Bariatric Surgery Slow Cognitive Decline for People with Obesity
Representative Image

Michigan [US], January 8 (ANI): Obesity, which has been linked to cognitive impairment and dementia, is expected to affect up to half of all individuals in the United States within the next decade.

Researchers at Michigan Medicine discovered that obese patients who underwent bariatric surgery had stable cognition two years later.

According to the researchers, bariatric surgery may attenuate the natural course of cognitive impairment in obese adults.

The results are published in the Journal of Nutrition, Health & Aging.

"Since individuals with obesity experience more rapid cognitive decline than those without, stable cognition two years after bariatric surgery may be considered a success against historical trends, yet future controlled trials are needed to test this," said first author Evan Reynolds, Ph.D., lead statistician for the NeuroNetwork for Emerging Therapies at Michigan Medicine.

Using a collection of memory and language tests developed by the National Institutes of Health, as well as the Rey Auditory Verbal Learning Test, the research team assessed over 85 bariatric surgery patients at two-year follow up.

They found that NIH Cognitive Battery test scores remained stable, with secondary executive function tests showing improvement.

One of the memory assessments, however, declined following surgery.

While this current study is the largest to assess changes two years after bariatric surgery, researchers say, the results conflict with previous studies which found improved memory and executive functioning among similar patients.

"That study was primarily made up of patients who received gastric bypass, while our study was made up primarily of individuals that completed a sleeve gastrectomy," Reynolds said.

"To provide the best evidence on the effectiveness of bariatric surgery on cognition and potential differences between surgery types, we must conduct larger observational studies or randomized, controlled trials."

After bariatric surgery, improvements in diabetes complications, such as peripheral neuropathy, chronic kidney disease and retinopathy, were not associated with improved cognition.

Michigan [US], January 8 (ANI): Obesity, which has been linked to cognitive impairment and dementia, is expected to affect up to half of all individuals in the United States within the next decade.

According to the researchers, bariatric surgery may attenuate the natural course of cognitive impairment in obese adults.

The results are published in the Journal of Nutrition, Health & Aging.

The results are published in the Journal of Nutrition, Health & Aging.

Using a collection of memory and language tests developed by the National Institutes of Health, as well as the Rey Auditory Verbal Learning Test, the research team assessed over 85 bariatric surgery patients at two-year follow up.

They found that NIH Cognitive Battery test scores remained stable, with secondary executive function tests showing improvement.

One of the memory assessments, however, declined following surgery.

One of the memory assessments, however, declined following surgery.

"That study was primarily made up of patients who received gastric bypass, while our study was made up primarily of individuals that completed a sleeve gastrectomy," Reynolds said.

"To provide the best evidence on the effectiveness of bariatric surgery on cognition and potential differences between surgery types, we must conduct larger observational studies or randomized, controlled trials."

After bariatric surgery, improvements in diabetes complications, such as peripheral neuropathy, chronic kidney disease and retinopathy, were not associated with improved cognition.

After bariatric surgery, improvements in diabetes complications, such as peripheral neuropathy, chronic kidney disease and retinopathy, were not associated with improved cognition.

"Metabolic factors, including diabetes and obesity, are associated with cognitive decline, but we still need to better understand how best to treat these factors to improve patients' cognitive outcomes," said senior author Brian Callaghan, M.D., a neurologist at University of Michigan Health and the Eva L. Feldman., M.D, Ph.D., professor of neurology at U-M Medical School. (ANI)

