Mansfield (Connecticut) [US], January 26 (ANI): Herpes simplex virus is a contagious virus that can be transmitted from person to person through direct contact. Children will often contract HSV-1 from early contact with an adult who has an infection. They then carry the virus with them for the rest of their lives.

A new study published in 'mBio', an open-access journal of the American Society for Microbiology, has opened the door to a new approach to attacking herpesviruses.

Also Read | Motorola Frontier 22 Specifications Leaked Online, Likely To Come With 200MP Primary Camera.

The study demonstrated that targeting 2 metal ion-dependent enzymes of human herpesviruses with 2 compounds, AK-157 and AK-166, can inhibit the replication of the virus. The finding provides new opportunities to develop agents against herpesviruses.

"A lot of people know the herpes simplex viruses, but there is actually a family of 9 different herpesviruses including cytomegalovirus (CMV) which causes a lot of problems for immunocompromised people, folks getting transplants and chemotherapy patients for example. We need better therapeutic agents that can be used in these very vulnerable populations," said co-author of the study Dennis Wright, PhD, professor of medicinal chemistry in the School of Pharmacy at the University of Connecticut.

Also Read | Noida Shocker: Man Strangles Wife To Death After She Refuses To Serve Dinner; Accused Absconding.

"Right now, the therapeutic agents that are out there aren't terribly effective in terms of being able to treat all the viruses, and many of them have a significant dose-limiting toxicities and associated side effects."

Ideally, said Wright, there would be 1 drug that would inhibit the reactivation of all 9 of the herpesviruses. Co-study author Sandra K. Weller, PhD, a distinguished professor of molecular biology and biophysics in the School of Medicine at the University of Connecticut, identified targets that would allow just that. She identified herpesvirus enzymes that require 2 magnesiums for the herpesvirus to replicate. "The majority of drug discovery efforts against herpesviruses has focused on nucleoside analogues that target viral DNA polymerases. We are pursuing a strategy based on targeting two-metal-ion-dependent viral enzymes," said Weller.

In test-tube studies, the researchers tested the ability of a panel of compounds to inhibit specific 2 metal ion-dependent enzymes as well as herpesvirus replication. The panel of compounds tested included HIV integrase inhibitors, the anti-influenza agent baloxavir, 3 natural products previously shown to exhibit anti-herpes simplex virus (HSV) activity, and two 8-hydroxyquinolones, AK-157 and AK-166.

While HIV integrase inhibitors have been reported to inhibit replication of herpesviruses, the researchers found the integrase inhibitors exhibited weak overall anti-HSV-1 activity. However, the researchers found that 8-hydroxyquinolones displayed strong antiviral activity against both HSV-1 and CMV and could inhibit 1 or more of the 2 metal ion-dependent enzymes. This opened up the possibility of potentially developing dual-targeting agents against herpesviruses. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)