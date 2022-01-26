Noida, January 26: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his wife for refusing to serve him food in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida. The accused has been identified as Sonu Kumar. The incident took place in Sector 141 of Central Noida on Monday. Kumar reportedly strangled his wife, 33-year-old Sharda Devi, with a shawl. Maharashtra: 46-Year-Old Man Kills Wife Suspecting Her Fidelity in Bhiwandi, Attempts Committing Suicide; Held.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the accused was addicted to alcohol and used to fight with her wife frequently. On Monday evening, the accused came home and asked his wife to serve dinner. However, the victim was busy with some other work and could serve him te dinner. This infuriated Sonu.

In a fit of anger, the accused pulled the two ends of the shawl, which the victim was wearing around her neck, and strangled her to death. Neighbours rushed to the spot after hearing the cries of the woman. After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot. The police were then informed. After getting the information, cops reached the spot. Bihar Shocker: Man Kills Wife After She Gives Birth to Baby Girl.

The woman was rushed to a hospital. However, the doctors of the hospital declared her brought dead. The deceased’s brother filed a police complaint against the accused. A detailed investigation has been initiated into the matter. The police have launched a manhunt operation to nab the accused.

