Scoreboard: India Vs New Zealand, Day 1

Christchurch, Feb 29 (PTI) Scoreboard on day one of the second Test between India and New Zealand at the Hagley Oval, here on Saturday.

India 1st Innings:

Prithvi Shaw c Latham b Jamieson 54

Mayank Agarwal lbw b Boult 7

Cheteshwar Pujara c Latham b Jamieson 54

Virat Kohli lbw b Southee 3

Ajinkya Rahane c Taylor b Southee 7

Hanuma Vihari c Watling b Wagner 55

Rishabh Pant b Jamieson 12

Ravindra Jadeja c Boult b Jamieson 9

Umesh Yadav c Watling b Jamieson 0

Mohammed Shami b Boult 16

Jasprit Bumrah not out 10

Extras (B-4, LB-6, WD-5) 15

Total (For 5 wickets in 63 overs) 242

Fall of wickets: 1-30, 2-80, 85, 4-113, 5-194, 6-197, 7-207, 8-207, 9-216.

Bowling: Tim Southee 13-5-38-2, Trent Boult 17-2-89-2, Colin de Grandhomme 9-2-31-0, Kyle Jamieson 14-3-45-5, Neil Wagner 10-2-29-1. More PTI

