Scoreboard: India Vs New Zealand, Lunch, Day 1

Christchurch, Feb 29 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on day one of the second Test between India and New Zealand at the Hagley Oval, here on Saturday.

India 1st Innings:

Prithvi Shaw c Latham b Jamieson 54

Mayank Agarwal lbw b Boult 7

Cheteshwar Pujara batting 15

Virat Kohli batting 3

Extras (LB-1, WD-5) 6

Total (For 2 wickets in 23 overs) 85

Fall of wickets: 1-30, 2-80.

Bowling: Tim Southee 7-2-25-0, Trent Boult 6-1-19-1, Colin de Grandhomme 4-1-15-0, Kyle Jamieson 5-1-18-1, Neil Wagner 1-0-7-0. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)